Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FMC worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $118.24 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.44 and its 200-day moving average is $111.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

