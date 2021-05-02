Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,299 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 456,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPW. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

MPW opened at $22.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

