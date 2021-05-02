Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nitto Denko’s FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nitto Denko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NDEKY stock opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.32. Nitto Denko has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

