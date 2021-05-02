NIX (NIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.11 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $19.11 million and approximately $100,376.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NIX has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,816.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.19 or 0.05146753 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $984.92 or 0.01733511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.74 or 0.00476514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.45 or 0.00722408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.62 or 0.00590714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00079254 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.22 or 0.00436879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004285 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,065,065 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

