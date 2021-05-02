Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,100 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the March 31st total of 530,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 854,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBLX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 146,249 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBLX stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 3.46.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

