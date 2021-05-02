Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $295.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NSC. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.57.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC opened at $279.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.17 and its 200 day moving average is $246.81. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $157.48 and a fifty-two week high of $287.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $976,265. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,499,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after acquiring an additional 418,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.