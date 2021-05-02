Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.29 on May 26th

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2878 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

