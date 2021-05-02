North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Short Interest Down 42.8% in April

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,700 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the March 31st total of 861,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,798,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
USMJ stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 51,669,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,505,813. North American Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
North American Cannabis Company Profile
