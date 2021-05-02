North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Short Interest Down 42.8% in April

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,700 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the March 31st total of 861,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,798,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

USMJ stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 51,669,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,505,813. North American Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Get North American Cannabis alerts:

North American Cannabis Company Profile

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the legal cannabis market in the United States. It conducts various pilots in the legal cannabis sector in order to explore various high growth potential business opportunities. The company also operates a destination beverage company that enables consumers to interface with staff to learn about the specific benefits of cannabis, and select healthy and refreshing cannabis infused beverages, which include custom blended hemp infused coffee, cold pressed juices, and smoothies.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for North American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.