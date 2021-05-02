North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0323 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

North American Construction Group has increased its dividend payment by 93.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:NOA opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $403.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.38.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

