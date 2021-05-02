Northside Capital Management LLC Buys 21 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2,968.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $600.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.51. The company has a market capitalization of $373.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $280.84 and a 1-year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

