Northside Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after buying an additional 1,183,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after buying an additional 1,704,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,449,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,538,000 after buying an additional 319,737 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,959,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,144,000 after buying an additional 99,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,854,000 after purchasing an additional 38,435 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $137.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

