Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Northside Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for approximately 0.6% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 236.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 366.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $252.12 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $143.01 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.15 and its 200-day moving average is $297.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.04.

Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

