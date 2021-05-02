NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NOV. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NOV from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NOV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.09.

NYSE NOV opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. NOV has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. On average, analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $542,655,000 after buying an additional 1,576,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 567,226 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 67.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after buying an additional 497,109 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at $3,575,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at $2,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

