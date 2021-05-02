Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Up 93.4% in April

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a growth of 93.4% from the March 31st total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter.

SPXX stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

