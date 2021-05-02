nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.670-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.670-1.750 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.17.

NYSE:NVT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 960,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,612. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

