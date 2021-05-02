nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.670-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.670-1.750 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $30.45. 960,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

