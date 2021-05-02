nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.360-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $527.70 million-$541.11 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.93 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.670-1.750 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.17.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NYSE:NVT traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 960,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,612. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.