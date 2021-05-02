NXM Reaches Market Capitalization of $711.67 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, NXM has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $111.60 or 0.00196600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $711.67 million and $71,070.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,924,022 coins and its circulating supply is 6,376,985 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

