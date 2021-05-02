NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $235.00 at Citigroup

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.32.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI opened at $192.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.08. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,445,000 after buying an additional 318,250 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $594,421,000 after buying an additional 402,863 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,441,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,233,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.