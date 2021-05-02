NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of NXP Semiconductors worth $211,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $192.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of -363.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

