O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.20 million-$25.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.57 million.

Shares of OIIM stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. 351,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.49 million, a PE ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 0.80. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O2Micro International will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

