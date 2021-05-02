O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.20 million-$25.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.57 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 351,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,480. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $185.49 million, a P/E ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 0.80. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O2Micro International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

