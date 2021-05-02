Observer (OBSR) Price Reaches $0.0281 on Top Exchanges

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Observer has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Observer has a total market cap of $64.48 million and $971,375.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00069622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00069427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.58 or 0.00853423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00096284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00047678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,877.58 or 0.08590264 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars.

