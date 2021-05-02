OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$2.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OGC. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.56.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.83. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$4.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.