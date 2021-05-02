Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Issues Earnings Results

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.