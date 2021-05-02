OMG Network (OMG) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.11 Billion

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $283.45 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.89 or 0.00013886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.91 or 0.00316669 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001817 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001926 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

