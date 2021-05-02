OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in OMRON by 1,446.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in OMRON by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in OMRON by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OMRON by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OMRON by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,994,000 after acquiring an additional 48,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMRON stock traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $75.72. 7,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,097. OMRON has a one year low of $58.02 and a one year high of $97.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OMRON in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

