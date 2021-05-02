On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the March 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:OOBHF remained flat at $$5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. On the Beach Group has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $5.60.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

