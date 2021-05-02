OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $2,981,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average of $89.28. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $62.85 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

