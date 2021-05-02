OneAscent Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 712,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 549,858 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,584,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,508,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,308,000 after acquiring an additional 40,928 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CX opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CX. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

