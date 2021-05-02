OneAscent Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CAE by 1,518.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 15.6% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 275,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 37,058 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,307,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,964,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CAE by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 174.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $31.94.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

