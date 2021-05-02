OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 1,954 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.6% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,624,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $14,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $339,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,683.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,970 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

