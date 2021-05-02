OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires 866 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Datadog by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,453,000 after buying an additional 2,380,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after buying an additional 2,002,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,373,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,858.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $634,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,623,828.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 439,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $45,105,840.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,042,125 shares of company stock worth $194,865,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.68.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

