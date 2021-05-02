OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,314,000. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 13,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

ZBH stock opened at $177.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day moving average is $155.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.78 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

