OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 7.3% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 175,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 124.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares during the period. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

