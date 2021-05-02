OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GRFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of GRFS opened at $17.65 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $20.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.