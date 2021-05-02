OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $620,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after purchasing an additional 453,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 349,559 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 205,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 436.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 226,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after buying an additional 184,472 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $2,044,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.82.

AMP stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $261.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.50 and a 200-day moving average of $206.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

