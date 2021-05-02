OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $720.76 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $687.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $709.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $826.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

