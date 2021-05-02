OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.7% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $477,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 8.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $499,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,468 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Shares of DT opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

