OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 2.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.22.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.69. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $85.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,210.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

