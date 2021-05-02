OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.88.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $162.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.91.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

