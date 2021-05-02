OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $72.00 at Credit Suisse Group

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OMF. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. OneMain has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 3,548.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,112,000 after buying an additional 3,415,218 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $75,451,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $39,195,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 61.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,028,000 after buying an additional 466,985 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $23,076,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.