OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.12 EPS

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. OneWater Marine updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.800-6.000 EPS.

NASDAQ ONEW traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $51.23. 133,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,663. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $56.78.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,782.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,110,956 in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

