OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.800-6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 133,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. Equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,782.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,110,956.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
