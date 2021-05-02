OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.800-6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 133,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. Equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONEW. Truist raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.63.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,782.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,110,956.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

