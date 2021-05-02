Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,481,795.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,522,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,802 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

