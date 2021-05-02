Ontology One Day Volume Reaches $435.00 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Ontology has a market cap of $1.47 billion and $435.00 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00003173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00074623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00056272 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.07 or 0.00315751 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000577 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00033580 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,335,767 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

