Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.72.

DKNG stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DraftKings by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after acquiring an additional 195,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after buying an additional 2,980,635 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 685.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after buying an additional 3,407,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DraftKings by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after buying an additional 1,747,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,251,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,100,000 after acquiring an additional 322,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

