Oppenheimer Raises Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $80.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

WH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.13.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $73.11 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $76.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -152.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,728,000 after acquiring an additional 461,388 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after acquiring an additional 939,962 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,348,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,183,000 after buying an additional 246,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,085,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,532,000 after buying an additional 228,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

