Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.55.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $139.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 108.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 36.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.