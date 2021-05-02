OracleChain (OCT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $77,563.00

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. OracleChain has a market cap of $560,191.64 and $77,563.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00064009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.08 or 0.00281330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $639.48 or 0.01123818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.32 or 0.00747448 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,809.88 or 0.99837208 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

